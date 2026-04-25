AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta inaugurated the new EAGLE headquarters in Vijayawada. He praised the anti-narcotics agency's success in nearly eradicating ganja cultivation and gaining national recognition for its fight against drugs and organised crime.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta inaugurated the newly established Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) headquarters in Vijayawada, describing it as a major step in the state's fight against drugs and organised crime.

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The DGP said that EAGLE, which was formed around one and a half years ago to deal with ganja and drug-related activities, has now emerged as one of the leading enforcement agencies in the country. Harish Kumar Gupta added that the agency's work has also received recognition at national-level forums.

Eradicating Ganja Cultivation

Highlighting key achievements, Gupta stated that one of the biggest successes of EAGLE has been the near-complete eradication of ganja cultivation across Andhra Pradesh. He said the initiative, backed by the state government and guided by the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's vision, has delivered significant results on the ground.

New Strategies and Enforcement Measures

He further noted that the agency has also taken strong action against organised drug networks and is now shifting its focus towards controlling drug consumption. According to him, authorities are implementing phased strategies across the state to address the issue in a structured manner.

As part of intensified enforcement measures, the DGP said random drug testing using advanced kits is being introduced in identified hotspot areas. Alongside enforcement, awareness and prevention campaigns such as Chaitanyam, cycle rallies, and Vajraprahara programmes are being conducted regularly to curb drug abuse.

Role of Technology

Emphasising the role of technology, Gupta said law enforcement agencies are now equipped with advanced tools, ensuring that offenders cannot escape surveillance and monitoring systems.

Tackling Human Trafficking

On human trafficking, the DGP said Andhra Pradesh has taken a leading role, becoming the first state to establish Anti-Human Trafficking Units across the state under Criminal Investigation Division (CID) supervision. He added that these units are functioning effectively and have significantly helped in reducing trafficking-related activities.