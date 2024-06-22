Who was Arif Abubakar Shaikh? Gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arif Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijaan, the brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, passed away on Friday (June 21) evening at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Shaikh, 61, was a businessman and an accused in a terror-funding case. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2023 in connection with a case involving several members of the Dawood gang, including Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel.

    Following his arrest, Shaikh was lodged in Arthur Road Jail but was undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital at the time of his death. In July 2023, the NIA had attached his property in the Mira Road area of Thane district, labeling it as proceeds of terrorism.

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Despite his sudden death, Shaikh reportedly had no prior health concerns. "He had no trouble and was in the pink of health. The authorities are not telling us anything, and we gathered the information from JJ Hospital," said his relative, Arif Khan.

    Shaikh and his brother, Shabbir Shaikh, were accused of playing an active role in extorting large sums of money for D-Company's terrorist activities. They were also allegedly involved in acquiring assets to raise terror funds and collaborating with international terrorist organizations.

    The NIA registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees, Chhota Shakeel, and others in February 2022 for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, and circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Shaikh, his brother, and Mohammed Salim Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, were accused of actively participating in extorting money in the name of D-Company through property dealings and dispute settlements.

