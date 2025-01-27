Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies after ingesting keypad cell phone, despite surgery and CPR

A 35-year-old woman died after swallowing a keypad cell phone in Rajahmundry, despite emergency surgery and treatment at two hospitals.

Rajahmundry: A 35-year-old woman, Penumalla Ramya Smruthi, suffering from psychiatric issues, died after swallowing a keypad cell phone in Rajahmundry. The incident occurred when a relative's mobile phone went missing, and Smruthi revealed that she had ingested it.

Smruthi was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital in Rajahmundry, where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the phone. The ENT specialists successfully retrieved the phone, which was lodged above the larynx.

However, during the procedure, Smruthi's heart stopped, and she had to be revived with CPR. The lack of oxygen flow to the brain severely affected her heart function. Despite initial recovery, with increased heartbeat and blood pressure, Smruthi was placed on a ventilator.

Due to her critical condition, doctors decided to transfer her to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada for specialized treatment. Unfortunately, Smruthi succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at GGH, Kakinada.

