RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy

The parents of a 31-year-old doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital don't seek the death penalty for convict Sanjoy Roy, contrary to the West Bengal government and CBI's appeals.

Kolkata: The parents of a 31-year-old doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have said they are not seeking a death penalty for the convict, Sanjay Roy. The parents' lawyer, Gargi Goswami, conveyed this message to the Calcutta High Court on Monday, stating, "Just because their daughter has lost her life does not mean the convict will also have to lose his life".

This development comes as the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have appealed against the Sealdah Sessions Court's decision to sentence Roy to life imprisonment. Both entities are pushing for the death penalty, arguing that the trial court's verdict was inadequate.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the West Bengal government, emphasized that recent legal changes grant state governments the authority to appeal sentences deemed insufficient. The Calcutta High Court has reserved its judgment on the matter after an initial hearing.

Interestingly, the victim's parents' stance contrasts with that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has expressed dismay over the Sealdah court's order and advocated for capital punishment.

