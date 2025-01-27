MP: 4 killed, one injured in Jabalpur over old rivalry; police probe underway

A violent clash in Timari village, Jabalpur, led to the deaths of four men and left another injured. A police probe is underway.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, four men were killed and another person injured when a group attacked them with sharp-edged weapons on Monday, according to police reports. The attack occurred around 11 am in Timari village, which is situated 25 km from the district headquarters. Lokesh Dabar, the sub-divisional officer of police in the Patan area, informed PTI about the incident.

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy

Dabar explained that the violence stemmed from a disagreement between the two groups earlier in the morning, and it was linked to a longstanding rivalry between them.

A group of men, aged between 25 and 35 years, were attacked by members of a rival group, according to officials.

Three men were killed instantly in the attack, while one more died shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Another individual was injured in the incident but is currently in stable condition, with his injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are working to apprehend the attackers, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Latest Videos