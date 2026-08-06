Srinagar district administration has launched a digital skills and assistive technology programme for persons with disabilities, providing training, AI-powered smart glasses and canes to enhance independence and employment prospects in the region.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, public services and welfare initiatives, with increasing emphasis on ensuring that development reaches every section of society. Alongside investments in roads, healthcare, education and digital connectivity, the Union Territory has expanded programmes aimed at empowering vulnerable communities through technology, skill development and improved access to opportunities.

Programme to Empower Persons with Disabilities Launched

Reflecting this broader focus on inclusive development, the Srinagar district administration has launched a comprehensive digital skills and assistive technology programme to empower persons with disabilities through education, technology and employment-oriented training. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo inaugurated the Foundation Course in Computers and Employability, distributed AI-powered Smart Glasses and Smart Mobility Canes for visually impaired beneficiaries, and launched a Deafhood Training Programme at the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), Srinagar. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with Enable India and the University of Kashmir, aims to equip visually impaired and hearing-impaired individuals with digital skills, assistive technologies and vocational training, enabling them to lead more independent lives and improve their employment prospects.

Digital Skills and Employability Training

The Foundation Course in Computers and Employability will provide visually impaired students with training in computer applications, digital literacy and workplace readiness. The programme is designed to prepare participants for careers in information technology and other professional sectors, with beneficiaries expected from different districts across Jammu and Kashmir.

AI-Powered Assistive Technology

To enhance accessibility and independent mobility, beneficiaries were also provided with AI-powered Smart Glasses and Smart Mobility Canes. These assistive devices use advanced technology to help visually impaired users navigate their surroundings more safely, identify objects and obstacles, and perform everyday tasks with greater confidence.

Deafhood Training Programme

The newly launched Deafhood Training Programme is aimed at strengthening communication skills, learning outcomes and employability among individuals with hearing and speech impairments through specialised training and skill development.

Government's Commitment to an Inclusive Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to building an inclusive ecosystem where persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to learn, develop skills and become self-reliant. He said the district administration, government departments and civil society organisations are working together to strengthen support systems for persons with disabilities. He also highlighted that infrastructure and essential facilities have been extended to institutions working for specially abled children through the District Mineral Fund.

Labroo said the administration would continue to work with the Social Welfare Department and partner organisations to further upgrade facilities at the Voluntary Medicare Society and expand services for persons with disabilities across the region.

Beneficiary Perspective

Beneficiary Dr Mohd Sultan welcomed the initiative and described the AI-enabled assistive technologies as a transformative step for visually impaired students. He said such innovations can significantly improve education, mobility and overall quality of life, while expressing hope that similar support would reach more children in the future.

Integrating Technology for Social Empowerment

The initiative reflects the Union Territory's broader approach to development, where technology, accessibility and skill development are increasingly being integrated into public welfare programmes. As Jammu & Kashmir continues its development journey, efforts are being made to ensure that the benefits of growth extend beyond physical infrastructure to include social empowerment, creating greater opportunities for persons with disabilities, women, youth, farmers and people living in remote areas.