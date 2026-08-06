A biker in Patna was stopped by traffic police, but instead of a challan, the officers were curious about the puppy peeking from his jacket. The video has gone viral.

A biker in Patna, Bihar, was stopped by traffic police in a moment that quickly turned from a potential challan scare into a heartwarming interaction. The reason for the stop was not a traffic violation but a tiny puppy nestled inside the rider's jacket.

The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram by content creator Bobberkid, shows a biker travelling with a small puppy snugly tucked inside his jacket. The little dog peeks out from the front as the rider cruises along the road, seemingly enjoying the journey.

Moments later, the biker is signalled to stop by traffic police. Like many riders, he appears to assume he is about to be fined or questioned. However, the reason for the stop turns out to be something entirely different.

Officer gently pets the dog and asks, "Achhe se ho na?" in heartwarming moment

Instead of checking documents or issuing a challan, the policemen are simply curious about the tiny puppy peeking out from the biker's jacket. One of the officers walks up to the dog, gently pets it and asks, "Achhe se ho na? (You're okay, right?)."

The puppy remains calm as it receives the unexpected attention, while the biker, who moments earlier may have been bracing for a penalty, breaks into a smile. The wholesome interaction has struck a chord online, with the video garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Many viewers praised the officers for their affectionate response, saying it was refreshing to see such a light-hearted encounter. Others couldn't resist making jokes about the situation. Several users quipped that carrying an adorable puppy might just be the best way to avoid a challan, while another joked that the officers "forgot the biker and came only to inspect the passenger."

Many simply flooded the comments section with heart emojis, saying the puppy had "won over the police" within seconds. The video has become another reminder that sometimes the sweetest viral clips are the ones no one sees coming.

The biker, whose identity has not been disclosed, appeared to be travelling with the puppy for some distance before being stopped. The video does not clarify whether the puppy was being taken to a destination or was simply along for the ride.

Traffic police in Patna have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. However, the video has generated positive attention for the officers involved, with many praising their humane approach.