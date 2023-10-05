Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party exits NDA, extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; check details

    This political realignment comes at a time when the TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, has been facing legal troubles. He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development scam.

    Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party exits NDA, extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Jana Sena Party has decided to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and extend its support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who cited the need for the TDP's leadership to drive the development of the state.

    "The TDP is a strong party, and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party's governance for the development of the state," Pawan Kalyan said. The actor-politician went on to say that in the current political landscape, the TDP requires the support of the Jana Sena Party. Kalyan believes that a united front between the two parties could pose a formidable challenge to the ruling YSRCP government in the state.

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    This political realignment comes at a time when the TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, has been facing legal troubles. He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development scam. Naidu's arrest triggered widespread protests by TDP supporters across Andhra Pradesh.

    The Jana Sena Party's decision to withdraw from the NDA is a significant setback for the alliance, as it reflects the changing political dynamics in the region. The move underscores the importance of regional parties and their role in shaping the political landscape in India.

    IT raids at 40 premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

    This development also follows a recent announcement by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, which severed ties with the NDA. The AIADMK decided to form a coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified that the decision was made to respect the sentiments of party workers.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt vkp

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Kerala: Dolphin No. 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin No. 37 to reach today rkn

    Kerala: Dolphin 27 tug reaches Vizhinjam port; Dolphin 37 to reach today

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised rkn

    Kerala: Gas leaks at Puthuvype IOC Plant; 3 hospitalised

    Explained What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru 'Yellow line' metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya vkp

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets anr eai

    Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets

    Love Gold? 7 Jewellery items every woman must own RBA EAI

    Love Gold? 7 Jewellery items every woman must own

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season ATG

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-490 October 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon