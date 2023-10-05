Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party exits NDA, extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; check details

This political realignment comes at a time when the TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, has been facing legal troubles. He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development scam.

In a recent development, the Jana Sena Party has decided to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and extend its support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who cited the need for the TDP's leadership to drive the development of the state.

"The TDP is a strong party, and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party's governance for the development of the state," Pawan Kalyan said. The actor-politician went on to say that in the current political landscape, the TDP requires the support of the Jana Sena Party. Kalyan believes that a united front between the two parties could pose a formidable challenge to the ruling YSRCP government in the state.

This political realignment comes at a time when the TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu, has been facing legal troubles. He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development scam. Naidu's arrest triggered widespread protests by TDP supporters across Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena Party's decision to withdraw from the NDA is a significant setback for the alliance, as it reflects the changing political dynamics in the region. The move underscores the importance of regional parties and their role in shaping the political landscape in India.

This development also follows a recent announcement by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, which severed ties with the NDA. The AIADMK decided to form a coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified that the decision was made to respect the sentiments of party workers.