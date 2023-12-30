Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH)

    Currently undergoing treatment, Karthikeya's recovery progress is being closely monitored, with his concerned parents from Hyderabad actively involved in overseeing his recuperation, as stated by an official familiar with the situation.

    In a distressing incident that unfolded in Guntur's Sampat Nagar Shiva Temple area, a six-year-old boy, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, was viciously attacked by a group of stray dogs while en route to his karate class on Saturday (December 30) morning.

    Reports suggest that the young boy encountered the dogs while making his way to the class, prompting a chase and ensuing attack. The timely intervention by the vigilant motorist rescued the child, although he sustained severe injuries and was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

    Currently undergoing treatment, Karthikeya's recovery progress is being closely monitored, with his concerned parents from Hyderabad actively involved in overseeing his recuperation, as stated by an official familiar with the situation.

    This tragic incident echoes previous occurrences where stray dogs have posed threats to children. In an earlier incident this year, a similar attack resulted in the fatal mauling of a five-year-old named Pradeep near his father's workplace within a housing society in Hyderabad.

    The boy, under the supervision of his father, Gangadhar, a security guard, was tragically attacked by the street dogs, leading to his unfortunate demise despite immediate hospitalization.

