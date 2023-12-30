First flight to Ayodhya from Delhi commences with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, leading the landmark flight, expressed his immense pride and honor in commanding this significant journey. He conveyed his enthusiasm to passengers, highlighting the importance of this event for both Indigo and its travelers.

The Ayodhya airport celebrated its inaugural flight following the grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a historic milestone for the city. An Indigo flight originating from Delhi was the first to take off from the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, signifying a significant moment in Ayodhya's aviation history.

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, leading the landmark flight, expressed his immense pride and honor in commanding this significant journey. He conveyed his enthusiasm to passengers, highlighting the importance of this event for both Indigo and its travelers. Captain Shekhar introduced the flight crew, reassuring passengers of a safe and informed journey.

He pledged to provide updates on flight and weather conditions throughout the trip. Concluding his announcement with a spirited "Jai Shree Ram," passengers joined in with enthusiasm, creating an uplifting atmosphere of collective excitement.

Amid the pre-flight preparations, both passengers and airport staff engaged in a celebratory moment, cutting a cake to commemorate this monumental occasion. The atmosphere was further enlivened as passengers proudly carried saffron flags while boarding the plane, adding a touch of festivity to the inaugural flight.

The inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was accompanied by the unveiling of the newly revamped Ayodhya railway station by PM Modi. These initiatives come as a precursor to the imminent consecration of the Ram Temple, symbolizing an era of profound significance for Ayodhya and the nation at large.

