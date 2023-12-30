Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list

    The oath-taking ceremony, conducted by Governor Kalraj Mishra, convened at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. Prior to the event, Bhajan Lal Sharma sought approval from Mishra for the ceremony, which received the governor's consent for the 3.15 pm scheduled event.

    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list
    Following the Rajasthan assembly election results announced a month ago, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet expanded as 22 MLAs took the oath as state ministers on Saturday. This induction comprised 12 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state with independent charge, and five ministers of state.

    Among the notable names swearing-in were Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

    

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees (WATCH)

    The list of newly sworn-in ministers includes:

    Cabinet Ministers:

    Kirodi Lal Meena
    Madan Dilawar
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
    Gajendra Singh Khinvsar
    Babulal Kharadi
    Jogaram Patel
    Suresh Singh Rawat
    Avinash Gehlot
    Joraram Kumawat
    Hemant Meena
    Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary
    Sumit Godara

    Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

    Sanjay Sharma
    Gautam Kumar
    Jhabar Singh Kharra
    Surendra Pal Singh
    Heeralal Nagar

    First flight to Ayodhya from Delhi commences with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Ministers of State:

    Ottaram Dewasi
    Manju Baghmar
    Vijay Singh Choudhary
    K K Bishnoi
    Jawahar Singh Bedam

    The BJP clinched victory in 115 out of 199 contested seats in the Rajasthan assembly elections on December 3. Chief Minister Sharma, a newcomer to the legislative assembly, was appointed alongside deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on December 12.

