A viral video captures MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani enjoying Navratri festivities at a funfair in Jamnagar. While exploring the amusement rides, Dhoni humorously declines Anant's invitation to join a spinning cabin attraction. The former cricket captain's relatable reaction has amused fans across social media.

A video purportedly showing MS Dhoni enjoying the Navratri festivities with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar has gone viral on social media. The video shows the former India captain and the heir to Reliance Industries having a good time at a fair or funfair, possibly at Reliance Greens. Viewers have taken notice of Dhoni's humorous response to Anant's invitation to go on an amusement ride.

Anant and Dhoni can be seen having fun on a ride in the widely shared video. After that, Anant goes to test the revolving cabin attraction. He seemed to be in a good mood and encouraged Dhoni to come along for the ride. Dhoni, however, makes a motion indicating that he could throw up if he attempted the trip and would not be able to take it.

The former India captain’s response has amused social media users, with many finding the moment relatable. His gesture appears to suggest that he prefers to stay away from rides that involve considerable spinning or movement.

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During the Ambani family's festivities, Jamnagar has often been the center of attention, drawing well-known figures from business, entertainment, and cricket. Dhoni's Navratri celebrations with the Ambanis have gone viral, as he was seen coming in the city last week.

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The former captain of India and Anant Ambani have a good friendship, and they have been seen together at a number of well-known family events over the years. In 2024, Dhoni was one of the notable visitors at the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.