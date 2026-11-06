Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praised the new Youth Congress president Abhishek Chaudhary as a rising star, while also slamming CM Bhajanlal Sharma for making baseless personal allegations regarding his past business dealings.

Ashok Gehlot Applauds Youth Congress President

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met newly elected Rajasthan Youth Congress president Abhishek Chaudhary and congratulated him on his election, describing him as a "rising star in politics". Praising Chaudhary's journey and electoral performance, Gehlot said he had earned popularity through his hard work and resilience despite coming from an ordinary background. "Abhishek Chaudhary is a young man with a resilient and hardworking spirit. The success he has achieved in politics—rising from an ordinary background—is the reason for his immense popularity," Gehlot said.

He further highlighted Chaudhary's performance in the organisational elections of the Rajasthan Youth Congress, saying, "He has become the first president (in the organisational elections of the Rajasthan Youth Congress) to win by the highest number of votes in the history of the entire country." "On behalf of the people of the state and our colleagues, I extend my heartiest congratulations to him. He is a rising star in politics. The country and the state are in need of such individuals at this time," the Congress leader added.

Gehlot Hits Back at CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Earlier on Thursday, Gehlot criticised Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma over his remarks accusing Gehlot of exploiting farmers and selling counterfeit inputs during his early business career, saying that even though tough political differences may exist, proper fact-checking should be done before hurling serious allegations.

In a post on X, Gehlot noted that Sharma must have been only five years old when he opened a fertiliser-seed shop in Peepaar. The shop was closed within six months. He questioned the origin of the allegations, labelling them as false and fabricated. "Respected @BhajanlalBjp, I was thinking that when I opened a fertiliser-seed shop in Peepaar, which I closed just six months later, took admission in Jodhpur University to study, and even contested the student union president's election, you must have been merely five years old. So where did these thoughts come into your mind? On what basis did you level such fabricated accusations?" he asked.

He added, "After the personal and false allegations you made against me yesterday, I thought perhaps you would realise your mistake and express regret. That's why I even gave you 24 hours, but you did not do so. Differences can exist in politics, but the dignity of the position demands that facts be verified before levelling accusations." (ANI)

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