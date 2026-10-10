Anant Ambani recently launched the 'Champions of Care' initiative in Jamnagar, uniting over 50 animal welfare organizations. The program aims to support around two million community animals annually through comprehensive care, including veterinary services, rescue operations, and long-term support across India.

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited's Executive Director, launched 'Champions of Care'. This new initiative aims to boost animal welfare efforts across India. Ambani announced the program on World Animal Day in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It unites over 50 animal welfare organisations — a broad coalition ready to provide comprehensive care for community animals nationwide.

An extension of Vantara's ongoing efforts, this national initiative builds on solid ground. Vantara, a large-scale animal rescue and rehabilitation centre also in Jamnagar, spans 3,500 acres. It rescues, rehabilitates, and conserves animals.

A Strategic National Endeavour

Anant Ambani directly leads 'Champions of Care'. This initiative shows a strong commitment to animal welfare across India. On October 4th, World Animal Day, organisers launched it in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This deliberate timing underlines animal protection's key importance nationwide.

The program aims big. It unites over 50 distinct animal welfare organisations from across the country. This creates a strong, interconnected network. Such collaboration is key to boosting animal welfare services and delivering comprehensive care for community animals nationwide, extending Vantara's compassionate work nationally.

Supporting Community Animals

Two million animals — that's the ambitious target. The 'Champions of Care' initiative aims to support approximately two million community animals annually. This shows its massive scale and intended impact. This huge undertaking addresses the urgent need for animal welfare services across species and situations. Support includes cutting-edge veterinary care, efficient rescue operations, strong shelter facilities, and sustainable feeding programs. It also provides long-term care; many animals need ongoing help. The initiative targets common street dogs and cats suffering neglect. It also helps abandoned livestock like cows and goats, plus key working animals such as cattle, donkeys, and horses. All frequently need rescue from injury or neglect.

How will they help? Ambani's team will tailor support for the over 50 participating organisations. This ensures efficacy and local impact. They provide key infrastructure: modern animal housing and treatment facilities. Key mobility assets like ambulances and mobile veterinary services allow outreach to remote areas. They also supply essential rescue equipment, advanced diagnostic tools, and therapeutic treatment equipment. This enhances group operational capabilities. Beyond physical resources, the initiative emphasizes comprehensive training, capacity building, and lifelong animal care facilities. This builds self-sufficiency and sustained welfare across the country.

Sustainable Solutions and Collaboration

Beyond direct animal care, 'Champions of Care' emphasizes sustainable solutions for welfare facilities. This creates long-term impact and environmental responsibility. They support eco-friendly measures. These include solar power systems to reduce energy footprints, advanced rainwater harvesting for water conservation, and improved drainage for hygienic environments. Several participating groups also implement education and awareness programs for children and young people. This cultivates empathy and responsible pet ownership early on. Concurrently, efforts develop strong quarantine and disease management infrastructure. This is key for preventing outbreaks and ensuring large animal population health.

At the Vantara launch, a collaborative environment thrived. Key stakeholders came together. Eight distinguished members of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) attended. Their presence shows the initiative aligns with national animal welfare objectives. It also signals a strong partnership between private endeavour and governmental bodies. This collective effort unites over 50 organizations and government representatives. It upholds the philosophy: 'Every Life Matters'. This extends Vantara's core belief to a broader, national scale, benefiting animals across India.