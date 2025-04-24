A purported video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage as it shows a man delivering a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A purported video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage as it shows a man delivering a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The video surfaced just two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to accusations that it was a celebratory gesture from the High Commission in response to the attack.

In the now viral video, the man carrying a cake in his hands, can be seen dodging questions from the media persons.

“What is this cake and celebration for?.. Are you from Pakistan High Commission” the media persons can be heard asking the man in the video.

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated reactions across social media platforms. Users were quick to accuse the Pakistan High Commission of celebrating the terror attack. The development comes at a time when India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India's response after Pahalgam attack

In response to the growing tensions after Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken a series of actions:

The official X account of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India. Users attempting to access @GovtofPakistan on X in India see a message stating that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance. This decision will remain in place until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect and to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Pakistan has been ordered to leave India within 48 hours.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission have been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with these posts being deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55, with these reductions taking effect on May 1, 2025.