Punjab police arrested a gangster from the Satta Nushhira gang in connection with extortion threats against Amritsar jewellers. The main accused was shot in the leg during an encounter after attempting to escape police custody with an officer's pistol.

Police Detail Operation Against Satta Nushhira Gang

Speaking to the media, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that a special operation is underway against gangsters at the direction of the Punjab government and the Chief Minister. "Under this operation, special teams were formed to trace the extortion case."

He said that the extortion calls were being made by the Satta Nushhira gang. "Today, a notorious gangster was injured by the police. He is a resident of Tarn Taran and was making extortion calls in the city. He had even ordered shots to be fired at a pile of garbage near a shop owner's house. Following up on this, we have arrested three accused. Those arrested are Jobanjeet, a resident of Tarn Taran; Gurkeerat alias Keerat, a resident of Patiala; and Jashandeep, also a resident of Tarn Taran," he said.

The police first arrested Jashandeep, a resident of Patti Sarhali (Tarn Taran). During questioning, the names of Jobanjeet and Gurkeerat alias Keerat came to light, and they were subsequently arrested. According to the police, Jobanjeet was the main accused in the case, who was driving the motorcycle on the day of the incident, while the other two accused were providing logistical and local support. "The main accused who emerged during the investigation is Jobanjeet, who was driving the motorcycle on the day of the incident. The other two provided logistics and local support," he said.

Main Accused Shot During Escape Attempt

During police remand, Jobanjeet tried to escape and snatched a police officer's service pistol. In the ensuing struggle, he was shot in the leg. "The police party had come with Jobanjeet in search of the other culprits. Before arriving here, the accused started making excuses, saying he was feeling unwell and vomiting. As soon as the police party stopped the vehicle, he tried to snatch a service weapon from one of our police personnel and escape. In the ensuing encounter, he was shot in the leg, and he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. We will make the remaining arrests very soon," the Police Commissioner stated.

Investigation Solved in Record Time

The Police Commissioner said that this case was completely blind, but it has been traced and solved in record time. He said that the accused were lured under the pretext of money and drugs to commit the crime. He also stated that the other accused involved in the case will be arrested soon.

"A very professional investigation was conducted in this case, which led to this success. Their extortion racket has been busted. More arrests will be made very soon. The accused are young; they were lured with promises of money and drugs and then made to commit these crimes," he said. (ANI)