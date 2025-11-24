A criminal, Rajan alias Billa, accused of killing a grocery store owner in Amritsar, was killed in a police encounter. He died in hospital after being injured in the firefight. The second accused, Manpreet alias Shammi, has also been arrested.

DIG Border Range, Amritsar, Sandeep Goel, said that the wanted criminal Rajan alias Billa was injured in the exchange of fire, following which he was overpowered. "We shifted him to the hospital where he died."

How the Case Was Cracked

Sharing details on the case, "On 16th Nov, a man - identified as Sardar Manjit Singh was killed by two bike-borne masked men under Khilchian PS area. Since that day, SSP Suhail Mir had been working on this case along with his team. Different teams were formed to crack the case. Using human and technical Intelligence, both perpetrators were identified."

Manpreet alias Shammi, the other accused, has also been arrested in the case, officials said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)