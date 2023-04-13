'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters put up at Punjab's Batala railway station

The posters in Punjabi said Amritpal Singh is wanted in several cases. Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 when Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him.

Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, when he fled after Punjab Police began a massive crackdown on him and detained hundreds of his supporters. In order to gather information about the Khalistani preacher, Punjab Police has posted posters of him on the walls of Batala Railway Station.

The posters mentioned that Amritpal is wanted in multiple cases by the police. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown. The posters in Punjabi said Amritpal Singh is wanted in several cases.

“Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster. The person's identity will not be revealed and the whoever shares information about Amritpal Singh will be rewarded.

Also Read | 'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

On April 10, Punjab Police held Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh in Hoshiarpur. Following an operation undertaken by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence squad, Papalpreet was apprehended.

Amritpal, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The radical preacher and his companions have been charged with planting strife among classes, attempting to kill, attacking police officers, and obstructing the proper fulfilment of public workers' duties.

Police had last month begun a huge crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Three weeks earlier, Amritpal Singh and hundreds of his followers attacked the Ajnala police station in Amritsar to secure the release of an accused man.

Also read | No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here