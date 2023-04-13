Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters put up at Punjab's Batala railway station

    The posters in Punjabi said Amritpal Singh is wanted in several cases. Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 when Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him.

    Amritpal Singh wanted posters put up at Punjab Batala railway station gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, when he fled after Punjab Police began a massive crackdown on him and detained hundreds of his supporters. In order to gather information about the Khalistani preacher, Punjab Police has posted posters of him on the walls of Batala Railway Station.

    The posters mentioned that Amritpal is wanted in multiple cases by the police. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown. The posters in Punjabi said Amritpal Singh is wanted in several cases. 

    “Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster. The person's identity will not be revealed and the whoever shares information about Amritpal Singh will be rewarded.

    Also Read | 'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    On April 10, Punjab Police held Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh in Hoshiarpur. Following an operation undertaken by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence squad, Papalpreet was apprehended.

    Amritpal, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

    The radical preacher and his companions have been charged with planting strife among classes, attempting to kill, attacking police officers, and obstructing the proper fulfilment of public workers' duties. 

    Police had last month begun a huge crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Three weeks earlier, Amritpal Singh and hundreds of his followers attacked the Ajnala police station in Amritsar to secure the release of an accused man.

    Also read | No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle AJR

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

    Mitti main mila denge Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral after encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son in Umesh Pal murder case

    'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained AJR

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar anr

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle AJR

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

    football Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG will Lionel Messi follow suit snt

    Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG; will Lionel Messi follow suit?

    Elon Musk reiterates his dog Floki is Twitter s CEO reveals favourite spot to sleep in HQ gcw

    Elon Musk reiterates his dog Floki is Twitter's CEO; reveals favourite spot to sleep in HQ

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out AHA

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon