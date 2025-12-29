Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam to inaugurate the Rs 217 crore Batadrava Cultural Project at Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the visit as a 'new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance' for the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Guwahati Airport on Monday. In a post on X, CM Sarma said the visit is expected to mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam.

"Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport. This visit of his will mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam. We look forward to his insights and guidance as he will dedicate key projects to the people." CM Sarma said. Honoured to welcome Adarniya @AmitShah ji at Guwahati Airport. This visit of his will mark a new dawn of growth and cultural renaissance for Assam. We look forward to his insights and guidance as he will dedicate key projects to the people. pic.twitter.com/xn5KJMdruk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 29, 2025

Amit Shah to Inaugurate Batadrava Cultural Project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the Batadrava Cultural Project on Monday at Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon district, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. The Batadrava Cultural Project, undertaken by the Government of Assam, aims to develop the sacred Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination.

Project to be a World-Class Hub

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, the project will showcase Assam's rich culture and promote the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, a revered Vaishnav saint. The project transforms Batadrava Than, Sankardeva's birthplace, into a world-class spiritual and cultural hub. Highlights include the world's tallest Guru Asana, Sattriya-inspired guest houses, and a theatre designed like a traditional Assamese japi.

'A Historical Moment'

Assam State BJP spokesperson Zafreen Mehjabin has described the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project as a "historical moment" not just for Assam but for the entire country. Mehjabin praised the development of the project, saying it was long overdue. "Today is a historical moment not just for Assam but for the whole country. Because this holy and auspicious place is where our jagadguru, Srimanta Sankardev, was born, it was never developed in this way before, and, most importantly, he is the founder of the Nava-Vaishnavite religion. Over the years, we never thought this would be the picture we would see in 2025. These are the golden days for Assam that we have never predicted. And today, what happens is beyond what we could have imagined. We never thought this would be the respect and recognition we would give to the Assamese and Vaishnavite people of Assam. This is all possible because of the leadership of our CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma.", Mehjabin told ANI.

'A Huge Day for Assam'

Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma described the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project as a "huge day" for the state of Assam. Sharma attributed the project to the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the efforts taken to develop the site. "Today is a huge day for the entire Assam. It is the CM's initiative. As you all know, this place, being an encroached land, people have been evicted and this beautiful project has been built. In this project, we get a glimpse of culture and everything that teaches you and is propagated by Srimanta Sankardev. I am sure that this project will not only take the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev to the new generation but will reverberate and take these teachings once again to every corner.", Sharma told ANI.

Project Cost and Features

The Batadrava Cultural Project is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 217 crore on 162 bighas of land freed from encroachment as part of a focused initiative by the Assam Government. The project aims to preserve and showcase the religious and cultural legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva while providing modern facilities for visitors.

Designed as a comprehensive spiritual and cultural complex, the project includes the world's tallest Guru Asana, guest houses adorned with artistic elements reflecting Sattriya culture, an art centre inspired by traditional cymbal, a research centre shaped like a khol, a skill development centre designed in the form of a boat and a theatre modelled after a traditional japi, among other features. The various components have been planned to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary infrastructure, giving the project a distinctive character. (ANI)