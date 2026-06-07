Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS), a unified digital platform to streamline cargo and passenger processing at all of India's land ports, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency, and security.

Delivering on his promise of smarter and more secure border management, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday, June 9, formally launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS) in New Delhi -- a landmark step in India's digital transformation of border infrastructure.

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According to an official release, the cutting-edge platform is designed to bring all of India's land ports under a single, unified digital system, placing them on par with airports and seaports in terms of real-time logistics management and regulatory coordination.

Unified System for Seamless Processing

As promised by Home Minister Amit Shah, the new system will deliver end-to-end digital workflows for both cargo and passenger processing, covering slot booking, payments, real-time tracking and single-window clearance, eliminating paperwork delays and reducing wait times at border crossings.

Operating as a neutral and open platform, LPMS will enable seamless coordination between government agencies and private operators alike. It will be fully integrated with major national systems, including ICEGATE, ULIP and the Motor Vehicle Ecosystem, making border management interoperable, efficient and transparent, the release stated.

Surge in Cross-Border Trade and Movement

The launch comes against the backdrop of a dramatic rise in cross-border activity. Since 2014-15, EXIM trade through land ports has jumped from roughly Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 82,800 crore in 2024-25. Cargo vehicle movement has grown from 1.1 lakh to 6.69 lakh, and passenger movement has surged from 1.7 lakh to 25.8 lakh, despite regional geopolitical pressures.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs, currently operates 15 land ports across India's international borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the release noted.

A Strategic Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

The LPMS launch is seen as a strategic step toward India's 'Viksit Bharat' goal for 2047, reinforcing the government's commitment to trade facilitation, regional connectivity and national security through technology. (ANI)