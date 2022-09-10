Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Shah to address BJP meet on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's home turf

    With an eye on next year’s assembly elections in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the Congress-ruled state to muster the BJP rank and file and get them into poll mode. Significantly, Shah is taking the battle to the Congress on the home turf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot — Jodhpur. 

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday address the valedictory session of a national-level meeting of the BJP's OBC Morcha in Jodhpur, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shah will also give the opening remarks at a gathering of BJP booth-level workers in Jodhpur. On Friday evening, Shah landed in Jaisalmer for a two-day trip to Rajasthan. When he arrived at the Air Force base, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary welcomed him.

    Shah is set to speak with BSF representatives at the Dabla (Jaisalmer) South Sector Headquarters and spend the night at the BSF Officers' Institute. On Saturday, he would go to the Tanot Mata shrine and pray. The home minister will also lay the cornerstone for the Tanot property's border tourism development project.

    After that, he will go for Jodhpur where he will give a speech at the party's OBC Morcha's farewell meeting in a hotel. Shah will be accorded a grand welcome and over 1,500 party workers in saffron turbans on motorcycles will escort him to the venue of the meeting from the airport in the form of a rally, party officials said.

    At Jodhpur's Dussehra Ground, Shah will speak to BJP booth-level members shortly after the OBC Morcha meeting. For the meeting, the party is mobilising its booth-level employees from around the division. Prior to the polls, the BJP also wants to assess its position in the western portion of the state. The largest district in Rajasthan, Jodhpur, also known as Marwar, is made up of six districts: Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Pali.

    Of the 200 Assembly constituencies, 33 are in Jodhpur division, including 10 in Jodhpur district. Of these, the BJP currently holds 14 seats, the Congress 17, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents hold one seat each.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
