AAP leader Sanjeev Jha has written to Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeking an appointment to submit documents on alleged health, bicycle, and rice scams under the Rekha Gupta government and urging an impartial investigation into the matter.

AAP Delegation to Present Evidence In his letter, AAP Legislative Party chief Whip Sanjeev Jha told LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu that several serious facts and issues had come to their attention regarding the bicycle, medicine, and rice scams involving the Delhi government. "It is necessary to present detailed information, documents, and other important facts related to these matters directly before the LG so that the entire matter can be reviewed impartially and comprehensively," he said.Sanjeev Jha said in the letter that a delegation of all Opposition MLAs, along with AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, wanted to meet the LG to present all available information and documents related to these matters before him. Sanjeev Jha requested the LG to provide the delegation with an appointment at the earliest, at his convenience. "Our objective is to place factual information on these serious matters before the LG and draw his attention to the need for an investigation and appropriate action. We hope that, considering the seriousness of these matters, the LG will provide the delegation an appointment at the earliest," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Legislative Party chief Whip Sanjeev Jha has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeking an appointment to submit documents and detailed information on the alleged scams related to health, bicycles, and rice under the Rekha Gupta government.Sanjeev Jha has urged the LG to order impartial and detailed investigations into all three matters so that the facts come to light and those responsible face strict action.In his letter, AAP Legislative Party chief Whip Sanjeev Jha told LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu that several serious facts and issues had come to their attention regarding the bicycle, medicine, and rice scams involving the Delhi government. "It is necessary to present detailed information, documents, and other important facts related to these matters directly before the LG so that the entire matter can be reviewed impartially and comprehensively," he said.Sanjeev Jha said in the letter that a delegation of all Opposition MLAs, along with AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, wanted to meet the LG to present all available information and documents related to these matters before him. Sanjeev Jha requested the LG to provide the delegation with an appointment at the earliest, at his convenience. "Our objective is to place factual information on these serious matters before the LG and draw his attention to the need for an investigation and appropriate action. We hope that, considering the seriousness of these matters, the LG will provide the delegation an appointment at the earliest," he added. (ANI)