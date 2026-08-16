The BJYM's Shimla unit staged a protest against an alleged insult to 'Vande Mataram' by the Congress leadership. Leaders accused Sonia Gandhi of disrespecting the national song during an Independence Day event and demanded a public apology.

BJYM Protests in Shimla

The Shimla District unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a district-level protest at CTO in Shimla against the alleged insult to 'Vande Mataram'. The protest was presided over by BJYM District President Sumit Thakur, while BJYM State General Secretary Sushil Kadsholi was specially present. Former Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, former Assembly election candidate Sanjay Sood, Ravi Mehta, and BJP State Media In-charge Karan Nanda, along with numerous office-bearers and workers from the BJP and BJYM, attended the protest.

Congress Leadership Under Fire

Addressing the gathering, Sushil Kadsholi launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, alleging that Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders had insulted 'Vande Mataram'--an act he termed extremely unfortunate and unacceptable. He stated that respect for the national song is not a matter of political ideology but a matter of national honour for every Indian.

Historical Significance of 'Vande Mataram'

Kadsholi remarked that 'Vande Mataram' is deeply connected to the sentiments of crores of Indians and the glorious history of the freedom struggle. Freedom fighters sang it while battling British rule and sacrificed their all for the motherland. The nation will not tolerate disrespect towards such a national song.

He noted that 'Vande Mataram' was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and was sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress session. During the freedom movement--particularly the Swadeshi movement of 1905--'Vande Mataram' became a national rallying cry against British rule. In 1950, it was accorded the honour of being the national song.

'A Matter of Introspection for Congress'

The very Congress leadership that faces accusations of disrespecting 'Vande Mataram' today presides over the party where the song once resounded during a historic 1896 session. Sushil Kadsholi remarked that it should be a matter of introspection for the Congress party that the top leadership of the very organisation where 'Vande Mataram' once echoed is now facing nationwide outrage over the alleged disrespect shown to the song.

He alleged that the Congress leadership has, from time to time, engaged in politics regarding issues linked to the country's culture, traditions, and national sentiments--actions that have hurt the feelings of crores of citizens.

'Nation First' Spirit Highlighted

Kadsholi stated, "'Vande Mataram' is no ordinary song. It symbolises dedication to Mother India, the struggle of freedom fighters, and the spirit of 'Nation First.' Disrespecting it amounts to disrespecting India's national consciousness."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the composition of 'Vande Mataram' as an occasion of national pride. Through various programs organised by the Central Government from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, the history of 'Vande Mataram' and its contribution to the freedom movement are being conveyed to the new generation.

Sushil Kadsholi observed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is connecting the nation's youth with its glorious history and the legacy of 'Vande Mataram,' the conduct of the Congress leadership has raised serious questions regarding the respect accorded to the national song.

BJYM Demands Apology from Sonia Gandhi

He asserted that the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) would not compromise on matters concerning national honour. The Congress leadership must answer to the people of the country for the disrespect shown to 'Vande Mataram,' and Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation.

Kadsholi emphasised that the Congress party must realise that respect for 'Vande Mataram' transcends politics. The nation's youth will always stand firm in upholding the honour of the country and its national symbols.

During the protest, BJYM activists raised spirited slogans of "Vande Mataram," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and "Jai Hind," demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while 'Vande Mataram' was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. (ANI)