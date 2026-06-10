Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Narendra Modi for his 12-year tenure, calling it a period of cultural renaissance and strengthened national self-respect. Shah listed the new Parliament, NEP, and the abrogation of Article 370 as key milestones.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone of completing 12 years in office. In a post on X, Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and described the past 12 years as a period marked by the strengthening of India's self-respect, a cultural renaissance, and sustained efforts to free the nation from a colonial mindset.

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Key Reforms and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Reflecting on the Prime Minister's tenure, Shah highlighted several key achievements, including the construction of the new Parliament building, the enactment of three new criminal laws, the introduction of the National Education Policy, and the promotion of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), which he said had become a national resolve embraced by citizens across the country.

National Security and Cultural Milestones

He further noted that the past 12 years witnessed significant developments, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and decisive action against terrorism. Shah also credited Prime Minister Modi with strengthening national security and fostering a renewed sense of pride in India's heritage, culture and capabilities, while helping position the country as a confident and influential voice on the global stage.

His post on X reads "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the historic achievement of becoming the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in India's history. These 12 years of Modi ji's leadership have been marked by the strengthening of India's self-respect, a cultural renaissance, and efforts to free the nation from a colonial mindset."

Shah stated that "During this period, a new Parliament building was constructed, three new criminal laws were enacted, a new National Education Policy was introduced, and the path was paved for medical and engineering education in Indian languages. The vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) also became a national resolve embraced by every Indian. "

"Over these 12 years, the country's borders have been strengthened, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ram Temple was constructed, Naxalism was curbed, and terrorism was met with strong and decisive responses. At the same time, the collective strength of the nation helped people move beyond feelings of inferiority and take pride in India's heritage, culture, and capabilities" said Shah.

He ended the note stating that "Ensuring the security of citizens and restoring their sense of self-respect and national pride are among Modi ji's greatest achievements. Today, a new India is confidently establishing its identity on every global platform, and the world is witnessing the rise of a capable, empowered, and resurgent nation." (ANI)