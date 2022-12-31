Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions'

Hailing the ITBP personnel, Shah said they guard our borders in harsh conditions and that the title of 'Himaveer' for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 31) lauded the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP), calling them 'Himaveer' (snow bravehearts) and said no one can encroach even an inch of our land when they are there at the borders.

Hailing the ITBP personnel, Shah said they guard our borders in harsh conditions and that the title of 'Himaveer' for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan.

"We cannot even imagine how they guard our borders in minus 42 degree Celsius temperature. This can happen only with a strong willpower and supreme degree of patriotism. The ITBP works in the odd geographical conditions in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said after inaugurating the Central Detective Training Institute of the ITBP.

"People of India call the ITBP soldiers as 'Himaveer.' This title is bigger than the Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan civilian awards. While the civilian awards are the government title, 'Himaveer' is the title given by the people of India," the Home Minister told the gathering.

He also pointed out that among all the central armed police forces, the ITPB works in the most odd weather conditions. "I am always assured and never worry at all about the Indo-China border when our ITBP soldiers are patrolling or camping because no one there can encroach even an inch of our land," the Home Minister said.

He also said the Centre is planning to provide 100 days for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to spend time with their family at their headquarters.

"This is necessary from a human point of view," Shah added. The Home Minister also told the gathering that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power at the Centre it has improved the housing and health facilities of the CAPF.

Speaking about the importance of research, he said police become irrelevant when it stops thinking about the changes happening in the society and reforms itself accordingly.

He also underlined systemic and systematic reform should be a continuous process and hence it is important to draw strategies based on the research work. He pointed out that the responsibility to carry out research work on behalf of the entire police of the country and the Central Armed Police Forces lies on BPR&D.

(With inputs from PTI)