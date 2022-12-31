BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra'

It is reportedly said that the Yatra will pass through 60 state constituencies. Party workers will be contacted during the programme. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, will join the Jana Biswas Rath Yatra on January 12 and speak to party members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state eyeing toward the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura. In a bid to broaden its support base in the state, the Tripura BJP will launch the Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme.

This development, by the BJP, is seen as the first approach in the upcoming busy year for the political parties with several key state aseembly elections in 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Rajib Bhattacharya, head of the Tripura BJP said, "Keeping the focus on the approaching Assembly elections in the state, BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra on January 5 at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district."

In Tripura, Booth Shashaktikaran Abhiyan and Booth Vijay Abhiyan have already begun. Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Jana Biswas Rath Yatra from Dharmanagar town. Bhattacharya said that the other Rath Yatra will be launched at the town of Sabroom Subdivision in South Tripura.

Most of the northeastern states in India including Tripura have either BJP or its allies in power currently. Apart from Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram are also scheduled to undergo elections in 2023.