    'What about their roadshows?': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security

    The Wayanad MP, who is on a pan-India foot march, also called for opposition unity against the BJP, saying there's "a huge undercurrent against BJP". The opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to the BJP, he added.

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the BJP-led government is trying to 'build a case' against him without reason by getting security forces to say he is repeatedly violating security protocol during the Yatra, and sending letters asking him to stop due to Covid concerns.

    Addressing a press release, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Home Ministry says you go in a bulletproof vehicle. How can I do that? I have to walk on foot for the Yatra...they know what needs to be done for security, they are marking an issue."

    The Wayanad MP, who is on a pan-India foot march, also called for opposition unity against the BJP, saying there's "a huge undercurrent against BJP". The opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to the BJP, he added.

    Rahul Gandhi, to questions on broader support for his Yatra, said that "every opposition leader" is with the Congress in Bharat Jodo Yatra. "But I understand there are some political compulsions," he said.

    The Congress leader also spoke of mutual respect between opposition leaders, and claimed it will be the Congress' endeavour to make other opposition leaders comfortable.

    In an open invite to the other parties of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want Mohabbat ka Hindustan (an India of love)."

    "It has been a successful Yatra for us. It has achieved a lot of results -- issues of unemployment, and rising prices have found a resonance amongst the people," he said, adding that he is trying to give the country "a new way to think".

