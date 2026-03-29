BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hailed Amit Shah as the 'new Chanakya', crediting him for scrapping Article 370. In response, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee linked the BJP to Ram Navami violence and slammed the Centre for its treatment of minorities.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP Candidate from Nandigram Assembly Constituency Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah "new Chanakaya" of the nation and credited him for fullfilling Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also highlighted Amit Shah's role in scrapping Article 370. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a very big leader. He is the new Chanakya of the nation. He fulfilled the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee under the leadership of PM Modi and abrogated Article 370; only those who are against the nation speak against Union Home Minister Amit Shah...," Adhikari told ANI during his campaign trail.

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Assembly elections in West Bengal are being held in two phases- April 23rd and 29.

Banerjee Links Ram Navami Violence to BJP Strategy

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday linked Ram Navami violence to the BJP's strategy and highlighted the Centre's alleged "merciless" treatment of minorities. Addressing a rally here on Sunday, Banerjee invoked a football analogy, "We need to make 22-0 from here. BJP shouldn't be given an inch. High-ranking officials have been changed after ECI took charge. It was done so that the BJP could spread violence during Ram Navami. Have you seen violence when we celebrate Durga Puja or Eid? Those who are celebrating Ram Navami with weapons and in a drunken state have not read the history of Lord Ram. I have an eye on everyone. Take this as a warning. If you wear a jersey of one team, be loyal to that team. Don't play for the other team. We will definitely win, and the post-match (elections) will show you a RED CARD and show the exit door..."

Challenges Opposition on Central Security

He also challenged Humayun Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party (JUP)and (Congress leader) Adhir Chowdhury to ask the Centre to withdraw security, offering state govt protection instead. "I challenge Humayun Kabir and Adhir Chowdhury to ask the central government to withdraw their protection. Within 24 hours, the state government will provide them security. If they have any morality left, they should do it, since the Centre has tortured minorities mercilessly..."

Election Schedule and 2021 Results

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)