Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the Mamata Banerjee government's corruption for the Anandpur factory fire. He challenged her to deny tickets to corrupt leaders and accused her of intimidating Matua and Namashudra communities.

Shah Blames 'Corruption' for Factory Fire

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, holding it responsible for the fire at the Anandpur momo factory and alleging that the incident was a result of corruption under the state government. Addressing the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan here, Shah said he began his speech by paying tribute to the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the Anandpur warehouse, asserting that the incident was not an accident. "As I stand before this massive gathering of workers, I want to begin by paying tribute to all the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the Momo factory in the Anandpur warehouse. This fire was not an accident. The fire at the Anandpur warehouse was a result of the corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government," Amit Shah said.

Earlier this week, massive fire broke out in a Momo factory in Kolkata's Anandpur leaving several dead and many unaccounted for. According to Baruipur Police, a total of 21 samples have been sent for profiling, while reports of 27 people missing have been registered in connection with the incident. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said, as investigations continue.

Accusations of Intimidation Over NRC

The Union Home Minister further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was intimidating the Matua and Namashudra communities in the state. He urged them not to be afraid, claiming that their voting rights could not be taken away. "I have come to know that Mamata Banerjee is intimidating the Matua community and the Namashudra community in West Bengal. Today, through this public programme, I want to tell you that there is no need to be afraid. Mamata ji cannot touch your vote. Mamata ji may oppose the NRC as much as she wants, but infiltrators will have to be removed from the voters' list. And if any are still left, a BJP Chief Minister will come and remove them," said Amit Shah.

Shah Challenges Mamata on Corruption

Challenging the West Bengal Chief Minister on corruption, Shah said Banerjee should prove her commitment to fighting graft by denying tickets to those facing corruption allegations. "Today, I challenge Mamata ji. If you have the courage and if you truly oppose corruption, then prove it by not giving tickets to these people. You will not be able to do it. Because if tickets are not given to them, they will expose her nephew's name. But we will investigate every case of corruption and send all corrupt people to jail," said Shah.

Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as a "priceless gem of Bengal," recalling his role in preventing the state from becoming part of Bangladesh and his sacrifice for the sake of Kashmir. "Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji established the Jan Sangh. He was a priceless gem of this very soil. He saved Bengal, otherwise it would have become part of Bangladesh. He saved Kashmir, and for that he offered his own sacrifice. Today his party has formed governments in 21 states of the country. Modi ji will smile with satisfaction only when the 22nd state of BJP becomes Bengal," Shah said. (ANI)