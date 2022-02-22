  • Facebook
    Amid Ukraine-Russia flareup, India seeks the peace path

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks, emphasising India's commitment to peace. On the sidelines of an election rally, Rajnath Singh stated that India seeks a solution through dialogue and the establishment of peace. "I am confident that a solution will emerge as a result of talks between Russian President Putin and US President Biden. India supports the preservation of international peace," he continued.

    He went on to say that, based on information received, the US president has stated that he is willing to meet with the Russian president. The president of the United States has taken some steps on his behalf.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory to Indian students in the country, urging them to leave Ukraine temporarily for their own safety rather than wait for official confirmation from universities. 

    Russia and Ukraine's simmering tensions erupted after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two Moscow-backed rebel regions of eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Lugansk - as independent and ordered the deployment of "peacemakers" troops separatist-held areas. Putin's move has sparked fears of a Russian invasion and has been harshly criticised by several countries, including the United States and India.

    India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, presented the country's position during an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council called by Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It cames just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

    "The escalation of tensions along Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation is deeply concerning. These developments have the potential to jeopardise the region's peace and security. We urge restraint on all sides. We are convinced that only diplomatic dialogue can resolve this issue," Tirumurti said.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
