Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West

The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

Russia has decided to recognise the independence of Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, news agency AFP reported, quoting the Kremlin.

Reacting to the developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet, “Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defence Council.”

The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

In a statement after Putin spoke to the French and German leaders, the Kremlin said Putin had informed them of requests from authorities in the breakaway regions and from Russian lawmakers for Moscow to grant recognition.

“In the near future, the president plans to sign the order,” the statement said, adding that France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz “expressed disappointment” over the decision in the phone calls.

Also read: Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

Putin had hours earlier presided over a long and carefully stage-managed meeting of his powerful Security Council, listening to senior officials say it was time for Russia to recognise the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic as independent.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned against “unilateral action” that could “undermine” the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatist leaders from eastern Ukraine had made televised appeals to President Putin, asking him to recognise them as independent states. The separatists had also appealed to Russia to sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as “Ukrainian military offensive”.

Also read: Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills

Similar appeals were made to President Putin by Russia’s lower house last week.

The US and Russian Presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as sustained shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that Western powers fear could provide the spark for a broader war.

If Russia invades, as the US warns Moscow has already decided to do, the meeting will be off. Still the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Russia has amassed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine the biggest such buildup since the Cold War.

Also read: Indian Embassy issues new advisory, urges nationals, students to leave Ukraine temporarily