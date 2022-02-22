  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West

    The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Russia has decided to recognise the independence of Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, news agency AFP reported, quoting the Kremlin.

    Reacting to the developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet, “Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defence Council.”

    The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

    In a statement after Putin spoke to the French and German leaders, the Kremlin said Putin had informed them of requests from authorities in the breakaway regions and from Russian lawmakers for Moscow to grant recognition.

    “In the near future, the president plans to sign the order,” the statement said, adding that France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz “expressed disappointment” over the decision in the phone calls.

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Putin had hours earlier presided over a long and carefully stage-managed meeting of his powerful Security Council, listening to senior officials say it was time for Russia to recognise the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic as independent.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned against “unilateral action” that could “undermine” the sovereignty of Ukraine.

    Russian-backed separatist leaders from eastern Ukraine had made televised appeals to President Putin, asking him to recognise them as independent states. The separatists had also appealed to Russia to sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as “Ukrainian military offensive”.

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills

    Similar appeals were made to President Putin by Russia’s lower house last week.

    The US and Russian Presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as sustained shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that Western powers fear could provide the spark for a broader war.

    If Russia invades, as the US warns Moscow has already decided to do, the meeting will be off. Still the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

    Russia has amassed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine the biggest such buildup since the Cold War.

    Also read: Indian Embassy issues new advisory, urges nationals, students to leave Ukraine temporarily

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: Exercise utmost restraint, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate historic victory-dnm

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate ‘historic victory’

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Sri Lanka returns at least 3,000 tonnes of garbage to United Kingdom gcw

    Sri Lanka returns at least 3,000 tonnes of garbage to United Kingdom

    Russia says border facility destroyed in Ukraine shelling terms Biden Putin talks premature gcw

    Russia says border facility destroyed in Ukraine shelling, terms Biden-Putin talks 'premature'

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu chennai corporation election 2022 results updates

    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: Who will emerge victorious in Chennai?

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra? drb

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    Ukraine crisis: Exercise utmost restraint, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate historic victory-dnm

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate ‘historic victory’

    Vijay Deverakonda reacts amidst wedding rumors with Rashmika Mandanna drb

    Vijay Deverakonda reacts to wedding speculations with Rashmika Mandanna

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon