Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti presented the country’s position during an emergency session of the UN Security Council convened by Ukraine along with the US and the UK hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was recognising the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Amid the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border India on Tuesday expressed deep concern and called on all parties to exercise “utmost restraint” and to step up diplomatic efforts to find a “mutually amicable solution” to the crisis in eastern Europe.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding an emergency meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday morning. The emergency meeting is taking place in the United Nations Security Council in New York.

“The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. We call for restraint on all sides. We’re convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue,” Tirumurti said.

He also reiterated, “We need to give space to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions.”

Seeking “restraint on all sides”, Tirumurti reiterated India’s call for the immediate de-escalation of tensions while “taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond”.

In this context, Tirumurti welcomed “intense efforts” to address the situation, including through the trilateral contact group and under the Normandy format. He said the Minsk Agreements provide the basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement and added that all parties need to make “greater efforts to find common ground to facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements, including key security and political aspects”.

Tirumurti further reiterated India’s focus on the well-being of more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals living and studying across Ukraine, including in its border areas.

“Safety, security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” he added.

“We strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” Tirumurti said.

Notably, unlike most other members of the UN Security Council, India has stopped short of criticising the latest actions of Russia, a close strategic ally and defence partner, along the borders of Ukraine. It has insisted on a diplomatic solution to the crisis that ensures the “legitimate security interests of all countries”.

