    Indian Embassy issues new advisory, urges nationals, students to leave Ukraine temporarily

    In a tweet, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indian people to seek out any available commercial or charter flight out of the country amid fears of a Russian invasion.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    India has advised its citizens, including students, in Ukraine to return if their stay in the east European country is "not deemed vital." The Indian Embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv issued a new caution on Sunday, urging Indian nationals and students to leave the country as tensions rose momentarily.

    In a tweet, it advised Indian people to seek out any available commercial or charter flight out of the country amid fears of a Russian invasion.

    "In light of the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose presence is not deemed necessary, as well as all Indian students, are recommended to leave Ukraine temporarily. Indian students are also urged to contact their relevant student contractors for information on charter flights," according to the advisory.

    Indians in Ukraine who want information or assistance can also call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, establishing a specialised control room. Earlier this week, there were instances of individuals not obtaining aircraft tickets. The Indian embassy in Ukraine operates a 24-hour hotline.

    While Western officials in Munich continue to express concern about Russia's intentions toward Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that there is no reason to fear.

    The Kremlin likewise claims it has no intentions to strike, but Moscow has done nothing to ease tensions, with state media accusing Kyiv of planning an attack on pro-Russian rebel-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

    According to media reports, a phone discussion between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the situation in Ukraine began today as agreed. According to Western leaders, Russia has more than 150,000 troops and missile batteries and vessels, massed around Ukraine, ready to attack.

    Also Read | Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension

    Also Read | Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

    Also Read | US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
