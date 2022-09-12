Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid growing demands, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hand over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI

    The family members of Haryana BJP politician Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly killed by her associates while visiting Goa, is anticipated to file a plea with the Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction over the police inquiry into her death.

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the police would be handing over the death probe in the case to the CBI amid growing demands. Speakingto reporters, CM Sawant said, "We are giving the Sonali Phogat case to the CBI. It is because we have been receiving consistent demands from Haryana and her family that it should be handed over to the CBI."

    "I will be writing to the Union Home minister in this regard later today," CM Sawant said.

    The family members of Haryana BJP politician Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly killed by her associates while visiting Goa, is anticipated to file a plea with the Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction over the police inquiry into her death.

    Additionally, the family of Phogat has asked that the Central Bureau of Investigation look into the issue (CBI).

    Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader's nephew, Vikas Singh said that "Goa Police is not supporting us, and I think political influence is also behind this," adding that they had written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit requesting a CBI investigation.

    Earlier in August, Sonali Phogat's family met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged that the CBI look into the issue.

    "We have requested a CBI investigation in a letter to the Chief Justice of India, and we are awaiting the Supreme Court's decision as well. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he said. He expressed the hope that the High Court will provide permission for the CBI investigation, "clearing everything."

    On August 23, Sonali Phogat was brought dead from her hotel to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa district. The BJP leader and former Bigg Boss competitor passed only hours after having a good time at a Goa restaurant.

    Her two aides were charged in connection with her suspected murder. Even though the reason for the crime is still unknown, Phogat's family claimed there was a broad plot involving a lease and a farm house.

