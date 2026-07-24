An ambulance staff member risked his own life to carry a seven-month-old infant across a landslide-ravaged road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, where falling rocks and unstable terrain had made the route nearly impossible to cross.

An ambulance staff member risked his own life to carry a seven-month-old infant across a landslide-ravaged road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, where falling rocks and unstable terrain had made the route nearly impossible to cross. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, surfaced online after X user Nikhil Saini shared the footage, showcasing the courage of the emergency responder as monsoon-triggered landslides continue to cripple several parts of the hill state.

The visuals show a mountain road devastated by a landslide, with massive boulders, loose debris and mud blanketing the route. The hillside above appeared dangerously unstable, posing a constant threat of more rocks crashing onto the narrow passage.

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The ambulance staff member, dressed in a bright orange-red jacket, carefully navigated the treacherous stretch while cradling the bundled infant securely in his arms.

Instead of waiting for authorities to clear the road, the responder cautiously crossed the slippery, uneven terrain, quickening his pace through the most hazardous sections while ensuring the child remained protected against his chest.

Other emergency personnel and local residents stood by, offering assistance from a distance as the rescue unfolded. Despite the obvious danger, the ambulance worker prioritised the infant's safety over his own, earning praise for his selfless act.

Sharing the video, Saini wrote, "He deserves all the fame and applause. An ambulance staff member in Chamba carried a 7-month-old baby through a dangerous stretch of falling stones, putting his own life at risk, so the little one could make it to safety."

Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh

The incident comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to battle relentless monsoon-induced landslides and road closures, particularly in hilly districts such as Chamba, where heavy rainfall has repeatedly disrupted transport links and emergency services.

With several roads rendered inaccessible, rescue teams and ambulance personnel have often been forced to reach patients on foot, navigating dangerous conditions to deliver critical medical assistance.