J&K LG Manoj Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Amarnath Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage. He invited devotees, assuring a safe, hassle-free journey with enhanced security and upgraded infrastructure.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage. The Lieutenant Governor sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health and well-being of all.

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As per the press release by the J-K Lok Bhawan, the Lieutenant Governor extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees of Baba Barfani, encouraging them to join the holy pilgrimage in great numbers and experience the spiritual journey. "As the Yatra commences on July 3rd, Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, Police, Security Forces, Local Community, Service Providers, and Volunteers are working in complete synergy. Every stakeholder is devoted to ensuring a safe, hassle-free and memorable pilgrimage for all pilgrims. With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities, and invaluable support of people of Jammu Kashmir, we are fully prepared to welcome devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Schedule

Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organizes the Pratham Puja annually at the Holy Cave on Jyeshtha Purnima. This year's 57-day pilgrimage will formally commence on July 3rd, 2026, simultaneously via both traditional routes- the Pahalgam axis in Anantnag district and the Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 28th, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan.

Enhanced Security Measures for Pilgrims

Meanwhile, ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, has intensified its Road Opening Party (ROP) operations along National Highway-44 to ensure incident-free pilgrimage.

Road Opening Party (ROP) Operations

As part of the security arrangements, the ROP patrols the entire stretch of the highway from early morning, while pickets are deployed at designated locations in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure foolproof security. Each ROP team sanitises a stretch of at least 4-5 kilometres, thoroughly searching areas adjoining the highway. Similar teams continue the exercise across their respective jurisdictions to prevent any untoward incidents and facilitate the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

After completing the search operation, the teams return along the same route to their designated pickets. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel and dog squads accompany the ROP during the sanitisation process.

Senior officers, from the rank of Commanding Officer (CO) to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) from the CRPF, as well as other senior officers in the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, regularly review the security arrangements on the ground and occasionally participate in road clearance operations. (ANI)