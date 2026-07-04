J&K CM Omar Abdullah confirms all arrangements are complete for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 to ensure pilgrim safety. Medical facilities have been ramped up along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, and new tourist activities have been launched.

Comprehensive Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

As the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues across the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed on Saturday that his administration has completed all necessary preparations to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

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Talking to the reporters, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wished a successful journey for the pilgrims, emphasising that the elected government has fulfilled all its responsibilities to facilitate a smooth experience for the visiting devotees. He said, "We hope that the pilgrims come in large numbers. Their journey goes well, and they return home safely. Whatever arrangements were to be made from the government's side, we have made them. The rest- security, law and order, etc.- the preparations that are to be done by the Shrine Board are being overseen from Lok Bhawan."

Enhanced Medical Support Along Highway

Meanwhile, as the annual Amarnath Yatra continues, the Udhampur Health Department has ramped up medical arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) by deploying six fully equipped ambulances and establishing specialised medical stations positioned alongside existing langars in Samroli.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, Anil Manhas, detailed the healthcare arrangements put in place along the highway to ensure timely assistance to pilgrims. "We have set up first-aid camps at 10 locations across the district...generally, these camps are co-located with the langars so that our staff is readily available should any pilgrim require assistance at any time," he said.

Elaborating on the emergency response protocol, he added, "Additionally, we have stationed ambulances at 6 different locations along the National Highway to ensure that, in the event of an emergency, we can immediately evacuate any pilgrim requiring medical attention and transport them to a healthcare facility."

Meanwhile, President of Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee Sonipat, Delhi, Virendra Malik, said that health authorities have ensured round-the-clock medical and emergency support for pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra 2026.

New Tourist Attractions at Tawi Riverfront

On the other hand, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) launched boating services at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience for visitors as well as pilgrims currently arriving for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said, "Amarnath Yatra is underway, and registrations and tokens are being issued. Now the Tawi Riverfront has been developed as a tourism hub. Evening activities include a light and sound show, Tawi Aarti, and now boating, with shikaras, paddle, and speed boats."

Pilgrims Express Satisfaction as Yatra Gains Momentum

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 gained full momentum as the third batch of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu under tight security arrangements. Simultaneously, the second batch of spiritually charged devotees officially commenced their upward foot trek, departing from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Pilgrims arriving from various states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, expressed immense satisfaction with the overall logistics, particularly appreciating the sanitation and lodging infrastructure provided by the Ramban administration at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas, which has been illuminated beautifully in tricolour lights. (ANI)