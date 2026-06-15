Anantnag Police have intensified anti-sabotage measures for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. Specialised teams are conducting extensive checks along the Yatra route using advanced gadgets, K9 squads, and bomb detection teams to ensure a safe pilgrimage.

As part of the elaborate security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police have intensified anti-sabotage measures across the district to ensure a safe, secure and incident-free pilgrimage.

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Comprehensive Anti-Sabotage Checks

According to the release, specialised teams of Anantnag Police are conducting extensive anti-sabotage checks and area domination exercises along the entire Yatra route from Khanabal to Pahalgam, covering all critical locations, transit points, lodgement centres, parking areas, and vulnerable spots. These comprehensive checks are being carried out using advanced security gadgets and modern detection equipment to identify and neutralise any potential security threats.

The anti-sabotage operations are being supported by highly trained K9 squads (sniffer dogs), bomb detection teams, and technical surveillance units, which are thoroughly sanitising the Yatra axis and adjoining areas. Particular focus is being laid on the inspection of vehicles, including abandoned and unattended vehicles, to prevent any misuse by anti-national elements, as per the Kashmir police release.

Securing Critical Infrastructure

In addition, special security checks are being conducted at railway stations, railway tracks, bridges, culverts, public utility installations, and other critical infrastructure falling within the district. Regular searches and sanitisation drives are also being carried out to maintain a robust security environment ahead of the pilgrimage.

Public Vigilance and Police Commitment

Anantnag Police is working around the clock to ensure that all security protocols are meticulously implemented and that every aspect of Yatra preparedness is continuously reviewed and strengthened. The public is requested to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity, object, or unattended vehicle to the nearest police establishment.

Anantnag Police reiterates its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, secure, and spiritually fulfilling Amarnath Yatra for all pilgrims. (ANI)