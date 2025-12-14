Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of forming a government through 'vote theft.' He announced a 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally, which the Congress party is holding at Ramlila Maidan to protest alleged electoral irregularities.

Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft', Announces Nationwide Rally

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been formed through the stealing of votes, and that the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally will spread this message across the country. "We are trying to give this message across the entire country- 'vote chor, gadi chhor' because this government that has been formed through vote theft," Baghel told ANI.

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

On the Congress mega rally against 'Vote Chori,' Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "With the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod,' we are moving forward under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Everyone has been given the right to one vote, and everything is determined by that vote. An attempt is being made to snatch it away, and we will not let it be snatched. Today, in lakhs and lakhs in number, we will force them to leave the throne."

Tensions at Earlier Protest in Lucknow

Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)