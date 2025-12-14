- Home
Chennai Weather Update: Light Fog to Appear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Tomorrow Morning
The Chennai Meteorological Department has reported that light fog is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal early this morning.
No sign of rain in Tamil Nadu
After some rain from a cyclone, there's been no sign of more. Days are hot, but nights and early mornings have heavy fog. Ooty is even seeing snowfall, and this fog will last two more days.
There will be fog
Today (14th) will be dry in TN, Puducherry, & Karaikal with light morning fog. Tomorrow (15th), coastal areas may see light to moderate rain, while the interior stays dry.
Chance of moderate rain
On the 16th & 17th, expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in coastal and interior areas. On the 18th, only southern TN may see rain, with dry weather elsewhere.
How about in Chennai?
The 19th and 20th will be dry. Chennai will be partly cloudy with light fog. The high will be around 29°C, and the low will be 20-21°C.
