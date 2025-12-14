The Indian Army organized a free medical and veterinary camp in Poonch, distributing wheelchairs to villagers. Locals praised the initiative, highlighting the Army's continuous support for the community, especially for specially-abled persons.

The Indian Army's Balnoi Battalion of the Krishna Ghati Brigade organised a free veterinary-cum-medical camp for the cattle and people of the Balnoi border area, in Poonch district on Sunday. During the event, the Indian Army also distributed free wheelchairs to the villagers.

Locals Express Gratitude for Army's Support

Locals expressed their gratitude for the initiative, appreciating the support and services extended to the community. Ahmed Ashraf Chaudhary, a local resident, expressed his gratitude, noting that the Indian Army continues to organise such camps. He further mentioned that following Operation Sindoor, the army has organised 6-7 such initiatives. "Indian Army continues to organise such events, so I would like to thank them for standing with ordinary people in their good and bad times....in Balnoi, after operation Sindoor, 6-7 camps have been organised, which have witnessed huge participation of the people," Chaudhary told ANI.

Mohammed Farid Malik, another resident of the area, noted that the Indian Army has supported people with disabilities by providing facilities in the medical camp. "Indian Army, as always, has organised a medical camp...since the arrival of 30 Punjab....it has taken special care of specially abled persons and has played a huge role in providing facilities...the society always considers special abled persons as weak...calls them handicapped...but our Indian Army has shown that these people are a part of the society..within 1 year, it has provided 300 wheelchairs, ear machines and even helped some patients in getting an artificial leg...I thank the Indian army, especially 30 Punjab for doing justice with common, specially abled people," Malik told ANI.

Promoting 'Unity Through Sports'

Earlier, the Indian Army, as part of its ongoing Op Sadhbhavna initiative, organised a volleyball match themed "Unity through Sports" at the Football Ground, Manigong. The event brought together the local community and Indian Army personnel to celebrate sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The match, played between the Manigong Volleyball Club and the Junior Volleyball Team, was marked by enthusiasm and energy. Indian Army personnel also participated in the event, fostering collaboration and mutual respect. Two police staff members also lent their support to the event, underscoring the importance of community partnerships.

The event included a prize distribution ceremony, interactive sessions over tea, and opportunities for bonding. The enthusiastic presence of locals added to the event's success.

Local sports events like this are certainly bringing the people of the valley together with the Indian armed forces. The event aimed to promote sports, strengthen community bonding, and keep the youth away from drugs. (ANI)