Allot more funds to Tamil than 'dead language' like Sanskrit: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the BJP-led central government, urging them to make Tamil an official language, stop Hindi imposition, and focus on Tamil Nadu’s development rather than symbolic acts like installing Sengol.

ANI |Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called out BJP's actions, urging them to make Tamil an official language, halt Hindi imposition, and prioritize Tamil Nadu's development rather than symbolic gestures like installing Sengol.

Stalin criticized the BJP-led central government on social media platform X, questioning its commitment to Tamil culture despite its claims of supporting it.
He wrote, "If the BJP's claim that our Hon'ble PM has great love for Tamil is true, why is it never reflected in action?"

"Immediately have babies": CM MK Stalin makes unusual plea to Tamil Nadu residents amid delimitation concerns

Stalin suggested that instead of symbolic gestures, the government should focus on concrete actions that support Tamil. He said, "Rather than installing Sengol in Parliament, uninstall Hindi from Union Government offices in Tamil Nadu. Instead of hollow praise, make Tamil an official language on par with Hindi and allot more funds for Tamil than a dead language like Sanskrit."

The Chief Minister also condemned the attempts to promote Sanskrit and Hindi in Tamil Nadu. He added, "Stop the desperate attempts to saffronise Thiruvalluvar and declare his timeless classic, Thirukkural, as India's National Book."

Stalin further emphasized that mere quoting of the Thirukkural in the Union Budget wouldn't suffice, and instead called for practical measures: "Honour them by ensuring special schemes, a prompt disaster relief fund, and new railway projects for Tamil Nadu."

He also expressed his discontent with the use of Sanskrit in naming government schemes and projects in Tamil Nadu. "Stop wasting taxpayers' money on the nonsense of 'Hindi Pakhwadas' in Tamil Nadu. End the absurdity of imposing Sanskrit names like Antyodaya, Tejas, and Vande Bharat on Tamil Nadu's trains. Revert to the practice of naming them in Tamil, like Chemmozhi, Muthunagar, Vaigai, Malaikottai, Thirukkural Express, etc."

Stalin emphasized that true love for Tamil would be demonstrated through actions, not symbolic gestures. "Love for Tamil is proven through deeds, not deception," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, has criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin over his recent comments on the promotion of the Tamil language.
In a twepost on X, Annamalai questioned Stalin's efforts to spread Tamil beyond the borders of the state, asking, "What were your achievements in propagating our Tamil language beyond the borders of TN while in power in the State and the Centre? Did anyone obstruct DMK from doing it?"

Annamalai further pointed out the Tamil Development Centre program, which was initiated by the previous AIADMK government. He asked, "What efforts have you taken to roll out the Tamil Development Centre programme commenced by the previous AIADMK regime?"

The BJP leader also claimed that Stalin's true intentions were to keep Tamil language confined within Tamil Nadu. "The matter is not about your demands; you have always wished that Tamil remain confined within the borders of our State," Annamalai stated.

Additionally, Annamalai compared Stalin's efforts to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that PM Modi had taken significant steps to promote Tamil language and culture outside of Tamil Nadu. "Have you at least taken half the effort taken by our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to spread the richness of Tamil language and culture beyond TN?" he questioned. 

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row

