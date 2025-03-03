"Immediately have babies": CM MK Stalin makes unusual plea to Tamil Nadu residents amid delimitation concerns

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges people to have children immediately due to concerns over the Centre's delimitation policy impacting the state's parliamentary representation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made an urgent appeal to the state's residents, particularly newlyweds, to have children immediately. This unexpected plea comes amid Centre's plans of delimitation which could have an impact on Tamil Nadu's representation.

Stalin warned that the Union government's proposed delimitation policy, based on population census figures, could severely impact Tamil Nadu's political representation. He emphasized that the state's successful implementation of family planning has now backfired, threatening to reduce its parliamentary representation by eight MPs.

“Earlier, we used to say, take your time and have a baby. But now the situation has changed, and we should say it now," Stalin said, adding,"We focused on family planning and succeeded and were pushed into a situation such as this. So I would now urge newlyweds to immediately have babies and give them good Tamil name."



To address this critical issue, Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on March 5, inviting 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission. He urged opposition parties to set aside their differences and attend the meeting, stressing that Tamil Nadu's future is at stake.

The Chief Minister described the delimitation policy as a "sword dangling over Tamil Nadu," highlighting the need for collective action to protect the state's rights.

