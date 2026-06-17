Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP govt's SIT probe into Ram Janmabhoomi donation allegations, calling it a diversion from creating jobs. He alleged widespread corruption and questioned who would investigate the officials conducting the inquiry.

Akhilesh Yadav Criticises SIT Probe

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations related to Ram Janmabhoomi donations, alleging widespread corruption and questioning the role of officials conducting the inquiry.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said the state government was focusing on forming SITs instead of creating employment opportunities. "In a state where IITs should have been built to create jobs and employment opportunities, SITs are being formed instead. So much corruption is taking place. The 'double engine' is like a double tank of corruption," Yadav said.

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Questions Impartiality of Officials

Yadav further said officials would be investigating those associated with temple services, while asking who would examine the conduct of the officials themselves. "They are saying that officials will investigate our saints, sages, priests and those who perform worship in temples. But tell me, who will conduct an SIT investigation into these officials themselves? These officials should also be subjected to an SIT inquiry," he said.

UP Govt Establishes 3-Member SIT

His remarks come amid discussions surrounding 'missing donations' allegations made for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

Allegations of Misappropriation

Earlier on June 12, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut held the BJP governments in the Centre and UP responsible for the alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 7 crore from offerings made at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The controversy stems from allegations levelled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Pawan Pandey, former MLA from Ayodhya, who claimed that atleast Rs 7 crore in donations had been swindled. (ANI)