Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), launched the party's manifesto for the 2026 Assembly polls, focusing on protecting Assam's political and economic future and building a "self-reliant Assam" to counter a deficit budget.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Wednesday said that his party's manifesto and vision document for the 2026 Assembly elections places strong emphasis on safeguarding Assam's political and economic future.

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Speaking to ANI, Gogoi stated that the central focus of the party's roadmap is to "protect the political future of Assam," highlighting concerns over the state's current economic challenges and governance model. He pointed out that the common people in Assam are bearing the brunt of economic instability. "We have launched the party manifesto and vision document for the 2026 elections. The main issue here is to protect the political future of Assam. In the current economic situation in Assam, the common people are having to bear the brunt," he said.

According to Gogoi, the promise of building a "self-reliant Assam" has not been fulfilled, leading to a situation where the state is operating under a deficit budget and increasingly relying on the Central Government for financial support. "The promise of a self-reliant Assam could not be fulfilled; consequently, we are currently operating under a deficit budget and have become dependent on the Central Government," Gogoi said.

Plan to Strengthen Local Production

Gogoi further revealed that the AJP has prepared a "comprehensive plan" aimed at strengthening local production. "Furthermore, we have formulated a comprehensive plan regarding all the production currently taking place within our state," he added.

AJP Announces First Batch of Candidates

Earlier, the AJP released its first batch of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from the Khowang constituency. Other key candidates include Mainak Patra from the prominent Dibrugarh seat, Pankaj Lochan Goswami from Palasbari, and Dilip Barua from Bajali. Jiban Chutia has been fielded from Sarupathar, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury from Binnakandi, and Bani Das from Morigaon. Rajen Gohain will contest from Barampur.

The Electoral Battleground

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Congress will fight in the 2026 Assembly elections in an alliance of six Opposition parties in Assam - Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.