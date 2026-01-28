Ajit Anantrao Pawar was a veteran Maharashtra politician with a career spanning over four decades. He represented the Baramati constituency for more than 30 years and served six terms as DCM, wielding significant administrative influence.

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a veteran leader and one of Maharashtra’s longest-serving politicians, charted a remarkable political journey that spanned more than four decades. His career was marked by steady rises, strategic alliances, administrative influence, and ultimately a tragic end when he died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026.

Early Life and Entry into Maharashtra Politics

Born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara in Ahmednagar district, Pawar grew up in a politically active family deeply rooted in the state’s cooperative movement. He began his public life in 1982 with a position on the board of a local sugar cooperative, which laid the foundation for his future rise. His early experience in cooperative institutions helped shape his leadership style and established his influence in rural Maharashtra.

In 1991, Pawar took a significant step by being elected as chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, a powerful role that strengthened his base in the cooperative sector. The same year, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati, though he later vacated the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and shifted focus to state politics.

Pawar represented the Baramati Assembly constituency for more than three decades, winning it multiple times and becoming a staple presence in Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly. Over his political career, he served six terms as Deputy Chief Minister under different administrations, including those led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. His command over finance, planning and irrigation portfolios made him a central figure in state governance.

First Term as Deputy Chief Minister and Key Portfolios

One of the most dramatic episodes in his career came after the 2019 state elections, when Pawar briefly broke ranks with his own party to join a BJP-led government — a move that collapsed within days but showcased his strategic boldness. In July 2023, he again split from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that he had long been associated with, aligning with the ruling coalition and taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister for yet another term.

By the end of 2024, his political influence was reaffirmed when he was sworn in once again as deputy Chief Minister, highlighting his status as one of Maharashtra’s most resilient and adaptive leaders. Despite internal party rifts and shifting alliances, Pawar retained a strong base in Baramati and a reputation as a seasoned strategist.

However, his long and impactful political career came to an abrupt and tragic end on January 28, 2026, when the Learjet 45 aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all onboard, including Pawar and five others, died in the crash, which occurred as the plane was approaching the runway.

The accident occurred as Pawar was en route to attend political engagements in his home region ahead of local elections, and his death sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the national political landscape. Leaders across the spectrum mourned the loss of a towering figure whose decades-long career shaped state politics.

Ajit Pawar is remembered not only for his administrative roles and political acumen but also for his deep connections with grassroots voters, cooperative networks and governance structures that defined Maharashtra’s political fabric for more than thirty years.