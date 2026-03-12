Union Minister Suresh Gopi said the Centre is tackling the nationwide LPG shortage and warned of strict action against black marketing. The crisis, which has led to long queues, was criticised by Congress MP Praniti Shinde who blamed the government.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that the Government of India is actively working to address the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country, adding that stringent measures may be taken against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Gopi said that the government is closely monitoring the situation amid global disruptions in the supply of petroleum products and is taking steps to ensure that essential services remain unaffected. "All the world is importing LPG and other petroleum products. We are also importing. Such a critical situation will create multiple fractures. We will try to mend it. The government of India is seriously into mending it. In that process, we might have to enforce stringent measures against black marketing or amassing cylinders to an enormous size. We have to see that," he said.

Government May Adopt Stricter Measures

The Union Minister added that the government may have to adopt stricter distribution measures if the international situation worsens. "We don't know how long this war is going to go on. But if any such intensified situation arises in the world, then we have to counter all those issues that might disrupt the lives of the people. We may have to constrict the idea of a dispensation or dispersal, which the government is doing. We have to take care of the emergency services," he added.

Congress Slams Government's Handling

Meanwhile, Congress MP Praniti Shinde criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is buying campaigning. She further stated that the government has cut the supply of LPG to commercial establishments. "There's a nationwide shortage. They should have had some foresight about it. But PM Modi is busy campaigning. On top of this massive LPG shortage, the government has implemented what's known as force majeure, cutting off LPG supply to commercial establishments. This is going to cause a massive unemployment problem," she said.

Furthermore, she said the government steers away from the debate, saying that the Speaker adjourned the House immediately during the Parliament session today. "If there had been a discussion on this, perhaps some steps could have been taken. But the government has no interest in this. We still want the Speaker to put a statement on the record about LPG. But he adjourned the House unnecessarily. They do not want there to be a debate on LPG," she added.

Long Queues Reported Across Country

Meanwhile, the LPG shortage has impacted several parts of the country, with long queues being reported outside gas agencies. In East Delhi's Geeta Colony area, a long queue of consumers carrying empty cylinders was seen outside a gas agency, waiting to obtain LPG refills.

Similar scenes were reported from parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Ballia, where residents were seen standing in lines since early morning to collect LPG cylinders. In Lucknow, long lines reportedly began forming outside a gas warehouse as early as 2 am, with many consumers waiting for hours to secure a cylinder. However, several people had to return empty-handed due to the limited supply.

Consumers Narrate Ordeal

One of the consumers, Mithlesh Singh, said he had been waiting in line since 3 a.m. and was among the early numbers to receive a cylinder. "I have been waiting in this line since 3 am. I have received the fourth number to get the gas. The booking is not working through the online portal and is taking place here only."

Abdul Kalam, a consumer waiting in line, shared, "I am waiting in line since 5 am. I came yesterday also and didn't receive a cylinder. Yesterday, there were a lot of people and a lot fewer cylinders here. For three days, they are stalling. They are saying we will only distribute the cylinders once the OPD is completed. Bookings are closed.

Raam Rati, also waiting for the LPG cylinder, said, "The line began to form at 3 am, but I arrived at 6 am. I have been running here and there for 3-4 days now, but the moment it was my turn, the cylinders got finished.

Centre's Response on Production

The Centre has announced that the Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers. The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)