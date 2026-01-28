Ajit Pawar was born in Deolali Pravara in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. He was the son of Ashatai Pawar and Anantrao Pawar, and belonged to the influential Pawar political family. Pawar was the nephew of Sharad Pawar, the founder and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a four-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Born on July 22, 1959, Ajit Pawar entered politics in the early 1990s. He won his first Maharashtra Assembly election in 1991, quickly establishing himself as a leader with a strong administrative grip and an instinctive understanding of political arithmetic.

While Sharad Pawar remained the ideological anchor of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar became its organisational backbone in large parts of western Maharashtra.

Pawar was repeatedly entrusted with key departments such as finance and irrigation, roles that strengthened his reputation as an administrator who preferred action over rhetoric.