Who Was Ajit Pawar? A Complete Profile of Maharashtra’s Influential Political Leader
Ajit Pawar was a powerful Maharashtra political leader and former Deputy Chief Minister. From his early life in Deolali Pravara to shaping state politics through bold alliances, his journey redefined power equations in Maharashtra.
A Sudden End to a Long Political Journey
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and one of the state’s most influential political figures, passed away on Wednesday morning in a tragic plane crash. He was 66.
The private aircraft, travelling from Mumbai to Baramati, went down while attempting to land, cutting short the life of a leader who had remained central to Maharashtra’s power structure for over three decades.
From Nephew to Power Centre
Ajit Pawar was born in Deolali Pravara in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. He was the son of Ashatai Pawar and Anantrao Pawar, and belonged to the influential Pawar political family. Pawar was the nephew of Sharad Pawar, the founder and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a four-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Born on July 22, 1959, Ajit Pawar entered politics in the early 1990s. He won his first Maharashtra Assembly election in 1991, quickly establishing himself as a leader with a strong administrative grip and an instinctive understanding of political arithmetic.
While Sharad Pawar remained the ideological anchor of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar became its organisational backbone in large parts of western Maharashtra.
Pawar was repeatedly entrusted with key departments such as finance and irrigation, roles that strengthened his reputation as an administrator who preferred action over rhetoric.
Ajit Pawar’s Wife and Family
Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their two sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar. Despite being part of one of Maharashtra’s most influential political families, Pawar kept his personal life largely away from public glare.
Ajit Pawar’s Life in Pictures
From his early days campaigning across Baramati’s rural heartland to occupying the corridors of power in Mantralaya, Ajit Pawar’s life was visually marked by moments of authority, confrontation, and command.
Images of him poring over files as Finance Minister, addressing farmers during irrigation crises, and standing firm amid political upheavals tell the story of a leader always at the centre of the action.
Whether flanked by allies or standing alone during moments of dissent, Ajit Pawar was rarely out of frame in Maharashtra’s political theatre.
A Career Marked by High-Stakes Political Drama
Ajit Pawar’s political life was defined by bold moves and unexpected turns. The first major rupture within the NCP family came in November 2019, when he briefly aligned with the BJP to form a surprise government in Maharashtra. That experiment lasted just 80 hours but altered the state’s political discourse permanently.
The decisive moment arrived in July 2023, when Pawar led a faction of NCP MLAs into the BJP-led government and was sworn in once again as Deputy Chief Minister.
The split divided the NCP irreversibly. Months later, the Election Commission recognised his faction as the official NCP, granting it the party name and symbol—forcing Sharad Pawar’s loyalists to regroup under a new identity.
A Leader Who Understood Power and Survival
More than a regional heavyweight, Ajit Pawar came to represent the evolving nature of Indian politics—where loyalty is fluid, alliances are strategic, and reinvention is often essential for survival.
Despite internal family conflicts and party splits, he retained the support of a significant section of MLAs and grassroots workers.
His ability to read political trends, manage power-sharing arrangements, and deliver electoral outcomes made him a constant factor in government formation debates in Maharashtra.
A Legacy That Will Shape Maharashtra Politics
Ajit Pawar’s story was not merely about holding office—it was about influence, control, and adaptability. His decisions reshaped party structures, redrew alliance lines, and altered the future course of Maharashtra’s politics.
In life and in legacy, Ajit Pawar remained deeply embedded in the game of power. Even in death, his impact on the state’s political landscape will continue to be debated, analysed, and felt for years to come.
