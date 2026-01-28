Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, while landing at Baramati airport. The charter aircraft, en route from Mumbai, crashed and killed all 6 people aboard, including Pawar, 3 other passengers, and 2 crew members.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash during landing at Baramati airport on January 28, 2026, sending shockwaves through Indian politics and public life. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the charter aircraft carrying Pawar crashed in flames while attempting to land, killing all six people on board, including two crew members and three passengers besides Pawar. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as smoke rose from the wreckage, but there were no survivors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ajit Pawar, a seasoned politician and influential leader in Maharashtra, had been serving as the deputy Chief minister at the time of the accident. He was en route from Mumbai to Baramati — his home region — where he was expected to campaign ahead of local elections. The devastating crash has left the state in mourning and prompted an immediate investigation into the cause of the accident by aviation authorities.

Senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh broke down emotionally while reacting to the tragic death of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash. Struggling to hold back tears, Deshmukh described Pawar as a towering leader and a close associate, calling the loss “unbearable” for Maharashtra politics. He said the state has lost a decisive, grassroots leader whose absence will be deeply felt.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the wake of the tragedy, top national leaders shared their grief and condolences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the gravity of the loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Pawar as “a leader of the people,” expressing profound sorrow over his sudden demise and acknowledging his dedication to public service. Modi’s tribute highlighted Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra’s governance and the nation’s political landscape.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences, joining the chorus of political figures lamenting the loss of a veteran public servant whose death has left a significant void. Although details of his exact tweets and posts are still emerging, the sentiment across official statements has been clear: the nation shares in the grief of Pawar’s family, colleagues and supporters, and his legacy will be remembered.

Scroll to load tweet…

Here's a look at other tributes:

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has prompted widespread mourning across Maharashtra and beyond, with condolences pouring in from leaders across the political spectrum. As investigations continue into the crash’s cause, the state prepares to honour the life and service of one of its most prominent leaders.