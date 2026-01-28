Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati. The AAIB will conduct a probe, retrieving the flight recorder. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning for the late leader.

A special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the aircraft crash in Baramati, which took away the lives of five individuals, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and crew members.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Investigation

During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES).

Airframe and engine logbooks, work orders, on-board documents, and major inspection records related to aircraft will be gathered from the operator for scrutiny.

The probe team has also sought the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) documents related to the crew and the aircraft.

Recordings of radar data, CCTV footage, ATC tape recordings, and hotline communications will be obtained for further analysis.

The investigation team will record the statements of witnesses and concerned personnel.

Ajit Pawar died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning.

He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State Mourning Announced

Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

Who was Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar,66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively.

He served in the position for six terms within various governments.

He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.